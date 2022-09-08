Will Duchess Camilla become Queen when Prince Charles is crowned King? The late Queen passed away on 8 September

In line with Prince Charles' impending ascension to the British throne, the Duchess of Cornwall is set to receive a new royal title.

READ: The Queen's new photos at Balmoral has royal fans saying the same thing

Prior to the Queen's passing on 8 September, the late royal wrote a revealing statement to mark her Platinum Jubilee in which she expressly detailed her wish for Camilla to be given the title of 'Queen Consort.'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Platinum Jubilee: How Elizabeth became Queen

"When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me," Her Majesty said.

READ: Prince Charles' second royal wedding 'was a hell of a party' – insider

MORE: Why the Queen didn't attend Prince Charles and Camilla's wedding

She added: "And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

Duchess Camilla will be known as Queen Consort

And according to the royal family's official website, "Unless decided otherwise, a queen consort is crowned with the king, in a similar but simpler ceremony. If the new sovereign is a queen, her consort is not crowned or anointed at the coronation ceremony."

Camilla's new regal title hasn't always been definite, however. Back in 2005 when Prince Charles and Camilla tied the knot, the couple released a statement explaining how they'd "use the title HRH the Princess Consort when the Prince of Wales accedes to the throne."

Her Majesty passed away on XX

As the heir to the British throne, the Queen's eldest son Prince Charles will be crowned king following a period of mourning. The royal will be succeeding the late Queen who sadly passed away on 8 September at her beloved Balmoral estate.

MORE: Royal footman reveals what the Queen is really like behind closed doors

News of the monarch's death was announced after the 96-year-old experienced a sudden health decline earlier this week.

Concerns for the 96-year-old's mobility issues intensified on Tuesday after the Queen greeted Liz Truss at her Scottish bolthole. Royal fans were quick to spot her walking stick in addition to her significantly bruised left hand.

Conerns for her health emerged earlier this week

And on Wednesday, Her Majesty postponed her Privy Council meeting after being advised by royal doctors to rest.

MORE: Royal chef recalls the one time he made the Queen 'really angry'

Following concerns for the Queen's health, members of the royal family rushed to her side after the monarch's doctors put her under medical supervision. The Queen's four children – Charles, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex travelled to Balmoral following the news of her health decline.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.