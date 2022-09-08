WATCH: The WellChild Awards live

The annual WellChild Awards are being held in London on Thursday, and the ceremony will be live streamed here on HELLO!.

The emotional event marks the bravery of seriously ill children and their families, and it will be shown exclusively on HELLO! Online, the official media partners for the heartwarming event.

The ceremony was due to be attended by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex but they pulled out after Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding the Queen's ongoing health concerns.

A statement from an official spokesperson read: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral."

Soon after it was confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan were on their way to Balmoral.

Prince Harry has been patron of the charity since 2007 and continually takes an active interest in the work of WellChild, having met with many of the children and young people, nurses, researchers and volunteers who have been involved with the charity throughout the years.

The event will begin at 5.15pm with a drinks and canapés reception - and HELLO! will be there to record all the best and most emotional moments. The live-streamed awards ceremony will then start at 6.15pm.

The couple's last-minute trip to Balmoral comes after their appearances in Manchester and Dusseldorf this week.

The couple pictured at the awards in 2019

On Monday, having touched down in the UK on Saturday morning after flying on a commercial flight, the couple headed to Manchester to attend the One Young World Summit, where Meghan gave a passionate speech in front of thousands of attendees.

On Tuesday, the Sussexes headed to Germany, where they attended The Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.

Harry and Meghan met with officials and potential competitors to mark the one-year countdown to the 2023 games and also delighted fans with an impromptu walkabout, where they posed for selfies.