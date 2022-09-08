Never-before-seen photo of Balmoral released following Queen's death No wonder the Queen loved it

Her Majesty the Queen died on Thursday, surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Balmoral was one of the Queen's most-loved properties, and following her death, the estate's official social media account shared a photo of the property, proving just why Her Majesty loved it so much.

Bathed in heavenly light, with storm clouds passing overhead, the atmospheric photo was captioned: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Followers rushed to pay their respects, and admire the imposing property, writing: "Hard day. She cannot be summarised, only emulated if we dare try. This woman's demeanor held the world together."

Another mourner wrote: "Thoughts are with all at the castle. Great sadness."

A new photo was released of Balmoral

Balmoral was filled with the royal family today, with the Queen's four children, Princess Anne and Princes Charles, Edward and Andrew, travelling to be by their mother's side.

Sophie Wessex and Prince William visited too, along with Prince Harry, the majority flying together from London, before William drove them from Aberdeen airport.

A flag flew at half-mast at Balmoral

Sadly, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie were unable to be with Her Majesty. Eugenie is currently living in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August, while Beatrice was unable to make it.

Prince Harry rushed to be with his grandmother, thought his wife Meghan Markle, and Prince William's wife Kate Middleton were not at the castle.

