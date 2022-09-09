The Queen's last weekend revealed

The nation is in mourning following the Queen's heartbreaking death on Thursday at the age of 96.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, the longest-reigning monarch reportedly "died peacefully at Balmoral [on Thursday] afternoon."

Following the death of his mother, the King shared that her passing was "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family".

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," he continued. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

The Queen died on 8 September

Prior to her death, Her Majesty reportedly spent her final weekend in the company of Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields who stayed with the Queen at Balmoral following a sermon at Braemar and Crathie Parish Church.

The 68-year-old clergyman is said to have joined the Queen for dinner on Saturday night and Sunday lunch, alongside the Prince of Wales and Princess Anne.

Speaking to The Times, Greenshields explained how he "had a fantastic visit. Her memory was absolutely amazing and she was really full of fun."

The @churchmoderator pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - a staunch defender of the faith and supporter of the Church of Scotland. #queenelizabeth #Hermajesty #queen #RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/Bt1M9IjVD6 — Church of Scotland (@churchscotland) September 8, 2022

The clergyman shared a touching message

"It came as a great shock to me when I heard she was gravely ill because she was in amazingly good form over the weekend.

"She was the life and soul of things. She was speaking very personally to me about her time there way back when she was a child, she was talking about her horses from the past, naming them from 40 years ago, people's names and places. She was quite remarkable," the clergyman added.

Paying tribute to the monarch's remarkable legacy, Rt Rev Dr Iain touchingly said: "She has been the steady constant in the life of our nation for over seven decades and most of us will have grown up knowing only her as our monarch.

Her Majesty assumed the throne in 1952

"Tireless is her duty, the Queen has demonstrated a life of selfless dedication."

He finished by adding: "Her love for her family was mirrored in her love for our nation and the wider Commonwealth."

