The telling sign that the Queen's health was a worry for Prince William and Kate Middleton

Buckingham Palace has released a statement sharing concern for the Queen’s health, stating that she is under medical supervision – but it appears that Prince William and Duchess Kate may have been aware of Her Majesty’s health issues ahead of the announcement.

Prince William and Kate were all smiles on Wednesday after bringing their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their induction in school, but while the Duke and Duchess would usually share the sweet snaps of their official Instagram account, the photos were conspicuously missing from their official accounts on both Instagram and Twitter.

WATCH: Prince Louis decided not to take William's hand on his first day at school

Well wishes have flooded in for the monarch after a palace spokesperson released a statement which read: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The photos weren't shared on social media

The royal family, including Prince Charles and Camilla and Prince William are travelling to Balmoral.

The Archbishop of Canterbury has said the “prayers of the nation” are with the Queen. Saying: “My prayers, and the prayers of people across the (Church of England) and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today. May God’s presence strengthen and comfort Her Majesty, her family, and those who are caring for her at Balmoral.”

The royals are travelling to Balmoral

Labour leader Keir Starmer added: “Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. My thoughts are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery.”

