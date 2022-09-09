The Queen: Royal website updated as King Charles III succeeds the throne The beloved monarch passed away on 8 September

The official website for the royal family has been updated following the death of the Queen.

The 96-year-old passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon at Balmoral, having reigned for 70 years.

WATCH: What can we expect from the Queen's state funeral?

Her son King Charles III said the death of his beloved mother was a "moment of great sadness" for him and his family and that her loss would be "deeply felt" around the world.

Charles automatically acceded his mother as the nation's monarch upon her passing, but he will not be formally proclaimed King until an Accession Council is held at St James's Palace in London on Saturday.

King Charles with his beloved mother, the Queen

However, royal.uk now lists Charles as King, with his wife Camilla officially named as Queen Consort.

The website's home page has also been updated with a list of feature articles dedicated to the Queen's life and reign.

Duchess Camilla has been officially named as Queen Consort

The items range from 'Early life and education' to 'The Queen and the Commonwealth', while there are also features dedicated to her hobbies and the milestones of her historic reign.

Elsewhere, a 'Book of Condolence' has been added, allowing people from all over the world to send messages of support to the royal family.

Prince Philip passed away in April 2021

The website states: "A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity."

The King and his wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort, will return to London on Friday, Buckingham Palace said. He is expected to address the nation on Friday.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said the monarch was the rock on which modern Britain was built, who had "provided us with the stability and strength that we needed".

Charles shall be known as King Charles III

Speaking about the new King, she added: "We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much, to so many, for so long.

"And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words 'God save the King'."

