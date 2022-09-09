The events cancelled out of respect for the Queen Here is a list of events that have been cancelled

As the UK mourns the death of the Queen, here are the number of events that have been cancelled in the wake of the news.

Great sadness has been expressed all over the country after Her Majesty died aged 96, surrounded by immediate family at her summer royal residence Balmoral in Scotland.

There is no official obligation for events to be cancelled or postponed following the news.

Downing Street has confirmed events or sporting fixtures do not have to be cancelled during the mourning period for the Queen’s death.

The Prime Minster’s official spokesman said: "There is no requirement, or obligation, to cancel or postpone events or sporting fixtures, or entertainment venues, during this period. It’s at the discretion of individual organisations.

Her Majesty pictured appointing Liz Truss as Prime Minister

"They may wish to consider cancelling or postponing, particularly on the day of the state funeral, but they are under no obligation to do so."

However, a number of events and sporting fixtures have been scrapped...

Rail strikes

The ongoing strikes over pay and jobs have been postponed during the mourning period.

General Secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union Mick Lynch said: "RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.

"The planned railway strike action on September 15 and 17 is suspended. We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country."

Train drivers union Aslef and The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) have followed suit.

A Network Rail spokesman said: "We welcome the unions' decision to call off next week’s strikes and we join them and the rest of the railway family in sending our condolences to the royal family."

Premier League

This weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game, as a mark of respect.

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: "We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend's Premier League match round will be postponed.

"As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication. This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation, but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing."

Royal Albert Hall

The music venue, where Queen Elizabeth II was patron, has cancelled two nights.

Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect we will not be going ahead with Prom 71 on Friday 9 September, or the Last Night of the Proms on Saturday 10 September.

A tweet confirmed: "Following the very sad news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen, as a mark of respect we will not be going ahead with Prom 71 on Friday 9 September, or the Last Night of the Proms on Saturday 10 September."

Postal strikes

Strikes for postal workers was called off "out of respect" for the Queen's service to the UK.

General secretary of the Communication Workers Union Dave Ward said: “Following the very sad news of the passing of the Queen, and out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrow’s planned strike action."

House of Commons

Both Houses of Parliament was rescheduled on Friday.

Instead of meeting at 9.30am, they were rescheduled to meet at midday for tributes to the Queen. A minute's silence after prayers has also been planned for both Chambers.

Tributes will continue at 1pm on Saturday where they will agree a message of condolence to send to King Charles III.

Royal Opera House

The Royal Opera House close its doors on the day of the State funeral.

They cancelled their performances on Thursday, shortly after the news of the Queen's death was made public.

