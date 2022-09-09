Brave-faced Countess Sophie made emergency dash to see the Queen mid-engagement - exclusive The Countess of Wessex travelled to Scotland following the appearance

The Countess of Wessex was reportedly working when she heard the news of her mother-in-law the Queen's declining health, and "dashed" to Scotland to be by her side, missing a third engagement in the process.

Sophie began her day with a trip to Sunnydown School in Caterham on Thursday morning, followed by a visit to the Woodhouse Centre in Oxted in the afternoon. The latter took place around the same time that Buckingham Palace shared an official statement that revealed doctors were "concerned" for her health.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," it read.

Photos show Sophie putting on a brave face at the events, warmly greeting members of The Woodhouse Centre dressed in a green floral dress and a very special gold necklace with diamond-encrusted letters E,L & J to symbolise her husband Prince Edward and their two children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The royal attended Sunnydown School and the Woodhouse Centre on Thursday

Clearly, the royal family knew the situation was serious, as a source exclusively told HELLO! that the royal dashed off after her second job in Oxted and didn't complete her third scheduled appearance of the day.

Instead, she travelled to the Queen's bedside at Balmoral in Scotland, catching Royal Air Force flight KRF23R alongside Prince William and Prince Andrew.

Sophie was pictured wearing a heartfelt necklace paying tribute to her family

The plane carrying the four royals landed at Aberdeen shortly before 4pm and they arrived at the estate shortly before 5pm. Photos show the Countess looking sombre layering a winter coat over her green dress as she arrived at the Scottish estate in a fleet of cars, including a Range Rover driven by William.

It is understood that her son, now-King Charles III, and her daughter, Princess Anne, were by her side when she passed away, due to them having had engagements in Scotland.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," the palace confirmed.

Meanwhile, Harry arrived at Balmoral in a black suit on Thursday evening, shortly after it was announced that his grandmother the Queen had died.

