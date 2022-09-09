Why Balmoral was a poignant location for the Queen's tragic death

Her Majesty the Queen passed away on Thursday 8 September at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle. It was a significant place for the monarch to spend her final moments.

The official announcement to mark her passing read: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow." It was announced just a few hours after an update confirmed that the monarch's doctors were "concerned for Her Majesty's health" and that she was "comfortable" at her Scottish home.

It is certainly very poignant that Her Majesty spent her final days at Balmoral, as the 50,000-acre estate was well known to have been Her Majesty's favourite place on earth, and it was previously described as a "paradise in the Highlands" by the monarch herself.

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie said that her "Granny" is most happy in the Highlands, revealing how the royal clan like to spend their time together there. The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew said: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

Balmoral has a lot of memories for the royals

The grand home and its surrounding estate will be filled with heartfelt memories for the whole of the family as each summer the royals used to join the Queen and Prince Philip.

The Queen travelled to her private Scottish home of Balmoral for the start of her traditional summer break on 21 July. On 6 September, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss met with the Queen at her home separately. Royal fans were concerned with the monarch's appearance as she revealed a purple bruise on her hand as she greeted the new Prime Minister.

The monarch met Liz Truss at Balmoral in September

The late Queen's home in Aberdeenshire was handed down to her through the generations after being bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852. After Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth married in 1947, they even spent part of their honeymoon on the Balmoral estate – staying at Birkhall – a grand hunting lodge on grounds.

