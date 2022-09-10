The Queen lying in state: everything you need to know and how to pay your respects Lying in state will take place in the days immediately preceding the Queen's funeral

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen's funeral will take place on Monday 19 September at 11am, with the service taking place at Westminster Abbey.

Ahead of what is sure to be a solemn and historic event, members of the public will be able to attend and view the Queen's coffin to pay their respects to the late monarch as part of a centuries-old tradition known as lying-in-state. Find out more below…

What does lying in state mean?

Lying in state is the tradition in which the closed coffin of a deceased well-known public figure or monarch is placed on view in a state building so that the members of the public can pay their respects in person. It is usually reserved for the Sovereign, current or past Queen Consorts, and occasionally other distinguished figures, such as former prime ministers.

The Queen's father, King George VI, laid in state at Westminster Hall

Although it dates back to the 17th century, the first British monarch to lie in state at Westminster Hall was King Edward VII in 1910. The last member of the royal family to lie in state in the hall was the Queen Mother in 2002, which saw more than 200,000 people queue up to pay their respects.

Where will the Queen be lying in state?

Since the Queen passed away in Scotland also means there will be a second, smaller lying in state there. After the Queen's coffin departs from the Balmoral estate on Sunday, it will be taken to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the official royal residence in Scotland, before being taken in procession to St Giles' Cathedral, where the Queen will lie at rest, allowing the public to view her coffin.

After that, the Queen's coffin will be conveyed to London, and there will be a second and longer opportunity for members of the public to pay their respects at Westminster Hall.

When will the Queen be lying in state?

Lying in state will take place in the days immediately preceding the Queen's funeral. The late monarch will lie at rest for just one day at Edinburgh's St Giles' Cathedral, meaning that people have from Monday 12 September to Tuesday 13 September to attend.

More than 200,000 people paid their respects to the Queen Mother in 2002

From Wednesday 14 September to Saturday 17 September, the coffin will be placed at Westminster Hall, where it will rest on a raised platform - known as a catafalque - in the middle of the Cathedral. The coffin will be draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre resting above it.

How can I go and see the Queen lying in state?

Many thousands are expected to file past the coffin and pay their respects in the days it is lying in rest at St Giles' Cathedral and lying in state at Westminster Abbey. For those interested in going to see the Queen lying in state, you simply need to turn up on the day.

The full address for Westminster Hall is 3 St Margaret St, London SW1P 3JX, and the nearest tube station is St. James's Park which is on the Circle and District Lines. It is also accessible from Westminster station, which is on the same lines and also can be reached on the Jubilee line.

It's understood that it will be under continuous vigil for those 24 hours and people can come at any time during daylight hours.

