Carol Vorderman discusses 'tears of grief' following difficult loss The former Countdown star's mother passed away in 2017

Carol Vorderman revealed the death of Her Majesty The Queen has been particularly poignant for her following the death of her mother Edwina Jean.

READ: Holly Willoughby reveals children's 'beautiful words' for the Queen in moving post

The former Countdown star lost Edwina in 2017 to cancer at the age of 88, and she made a candid confession about her "tears of grief" on Sunday. Carol shared a video of the Queen's oak coffin leaving Balmoral, where she passed away on 8 September, on its way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh where the late monarch will lie in state at St Giles Cathedral for 24 hours.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's coffin driven through the Royal Mile in Edinburgh

She wrote: "As the Queen's coffin begins its long journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh, and then onto London, there will be many of us who will shed tears for those we lost, particularly for our mothers and fathers and grandmothers and grandfathers and Uncles and Aunts who were born and lived through similar decades to Her Majesty.

MORE: Princess Beatrice to step into new royal role after the Queen's death - details

RELATED: King Charles overwhelmed with emotion as huge crowds gather

"They saw the biggest changes the world has ever known, bigger than our generations will ever see.

"I'm remembering my Mum right now as I'm sure you're remembering those you loved too. May the journey be calm, and may we remember them all as we know they would want to be remembered.

The Countdown star opened up about her grief following her mother's death

"Tears of grief, and also for the joy of having loved them fully."

Carol's followers shared supportive words in the comments section, including: "Beautiful sentiment Carol," and: "I shed a tear Carol RIP our Majesty." A third added: "That’s exactly how I feel Carol. Bless her our Beautiful Queen," and a fourth penned: "Oh Carol, that was just beautiful, heart renderingly poignant. RIP HRH Elizabeth II."

Days earlier, Carol shared a screenshot of her message for Her Majesty in the book of condolence, in which she described her as "our constant, our island in a storm, our place of calm."

Carol with her late mother in 2006

The Princess Royal will accompany the Queen's body back to London on Tuesday 13 September, and the following day, King Charles III, the Queen Consort and members of the royal family will lead a procession behind the late monarch's coffin.

It will leave Buckingham Palace, carried on a gun carriage to the Palace of Westminster, and arrive at Westminster Hall at 3pm. After a short service, the Queen's lying in state will begin, lasting for four days and ending on the morning of the state funeral on Monday 19 September.

MORE: The Queen's sentimental wedding secret from Prince Philip to finally be revealed

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.