Holly Willoughby reveals children's 'beautiful words' for the Queen in moving post

Holly Willoughby and her family joined the thousands of people who flocked to Buckingham Palace this weekend to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

MORE: King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla shutdown Twitter and Instagram pages

The This Morning star took to Instagram to share a snap of her three children Harry, Belle and Chester marking the sad occasion of the royal's death. With their backs to the camera to protect their privacy, the trio stood outside the gates of the London royal residence to admire the sea of flowers that had been left by fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: How the line of succession looks after the death of the Queen

Holly's kids added to the tributes and left "beautiful words" for the late monarch, with one photo showing her daughter, dressed in a colourful checked coat, leaning down to lay a handwritten card on top of a beautiful bouquet of white flowers.

READ: Revealed: who will look after the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis

RELATED: Kate’s sweet words about Prince William and Harry’s show of unity

Next to the emotional photos, she wrote: "Time to reflect and pay our respects… the children wrote the most beautiful words…"

Holly's three children left heartfelt messages for Her Majesty

The TV star's fans praised her children's sweet gesture, with one writing: "Such moving pics Holly," and another adding: "We’ve literally just been here. So emotional." A third remarked: "Beautiful photo," and a fourth commented: "This is where my children laid their flowers, lovely to see so many people paying their respects!"

This comes just days after Holly paid her first tribute to the Queen following her death on Thursday. A photo showing Her Majesty's profile over the years was accompanied by the message: "Thank you for your lifetime of service and humble commitment to duty… you really were the best of us, you never let us down…"

The This Morning host thanked the Queen following the news of her death on 8 September

Buckingham Palace confirmed the sad news that Britain's longest reigning monarch had "died peacefully at Balmoral" on 8 September. King Charles III and Princess Anne were reportedly with their mother at the time, and Prince William, Prince Edward, the Countess of Wessex and Prince Harry were spotted arriving at the Scottish residence earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales remained in London to care for her three children with William: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

RELATED: Why the Queen's funeral venue is so special to the late monarch

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.