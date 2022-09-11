Princess Beatrice to step into new royal role after the Queen's death - details The Princess is now ninth in line to the throne

Princess Beatrice is set to become one of four counsellors of state, which could see her attend Privy Council meetings and stand in for King Charles III if he is abroad or incapacitated.

MORE: Princess Beatrice, Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor's forever connection to the Queen revealed

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson is now ninth in line to the throne and the fourth aged over 21, which means she can be deployed as counsellor of state on official business under the 1937 Regency Act.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie sheds a tear as she inspects tributes to Queen

In her new role, Beatrice will be expected to sign routine documents and receive the credentials of new ambassadors to the UK. She will not, however, be expected to carry out Commonwealth matters, dissolve Parliament or appoint prime ministers unless she's instructed to do so by King Charles.

Prior to Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were the four counsellors of state and stepped in for the late monarch when she was unable due to illness or being abroad.

The Queen Consort Camilla can also step in for her husband as a counsellor of state.

MORE: Royal family members pictured for first time after Queen's death - all the photos

MORE: Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis might attend the Queen's funeral

Princess Beatrice isn't the only royal to have a role change since the Queen's death. Prince William and his wife, Princess Kate, will now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie looking at flowers outside Balmoral Castle

William spoke with the First Minister of Wales, Mark Drakeford, during a phone call on Sunday, in which he said that he and Kate look forward to travelling to Wales soon.

In a statement released in English and Welsh by Kensington Palace, it was revealed that the 40-year-old royal had thanked the First Minister for his tribute to the Queen, and expressed his and his wife's honour in being asked to serve the Welsh people.

The statement added: "The Prince and Princess look forward to celebrating Wales's proud history and traditions as well as a future that is full of promise. They will seek to live up to the proud contribution that members of the Royal family have made in years past."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.