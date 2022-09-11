King Charles overwhelmed with emotion as huge crowds gather It is a special moment for the new king

King Charles III was choked up with emotion as the giant Buckingham Palace crowds overwhelmed him.

Tears welled up in the new monarch’s eyes as he looked on at the thousands of people who had gathered outside the royal residence on Sunday.

Heart-warming photos captured the moment on camera as Charles waved to the well-wishers from his car on arrival in London.

It was a huge welcome home for the new king when his car drove down The Mall and into the Palace gates.

Many watched on with excitement and took photographs as King Charles made his grand arrival.

He was joined by a motorcade of four cars and four police motorbikes.

King Charles looked teary-eyed when he arrived

Queen Consort Camilla shortly followed and she also waved to the cheering crowds.

King Charles had been overcome with emotion when he gave his first speech, crediting his "darling mama" as well as expressing his love for Meghan and Harry.

The Queen’s death has brought the royal family closer.

Over the weekend, his sons Prince William and Prince Harry were reunited with their wives Kate and Meghan in Windsor.

Queen Consort Camilla also arrived at Buckingham Palace

The Prince of Wales had invited Harry and Meghan to join him and his wife for the walk in a touching gesture.

Kate shared some sweet words about the brothers’ show of unity outside Windsor Castle.

On Sunday, Her Majesty’s coffin began its journey from Balmoral in Scotland to her final resting place.

First though her coffin will be taken to Edinburgh. Her funeral has been scheduled for September 19 at Westminster Abbey, with the royal family and politicians set to attend.

Thousands gathered to mourn the Queen and to welcome the new king

It will be an incredibly special send off for the monarch. King Charles III approved a Bank Holiday on the day of the funeral.

The UK is in a period of mourning for Her Majesty.

