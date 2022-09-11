Revealed: who will look after the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis Her Majesty died on 8 September

The Duke and Duchess of York are preparing to rehome the late Queen's beloved pet corgis after she passed away on Thursday.

According to The Telegraph, the late monarch's son will welcome his mother's canine clan at his Windsor residence, which he continues to share with the Duchess despite their divorce. The revelation seems fitting in light of Prince Andrew's sweet gesture earlier this year.

In a bid to distract the Queen whilst Prince Philip was in hospital, the father-of-two gifted his mother two dogs, Muick and Fergus. When Fergus sadly passed in May 2021, the late monarch was reportedly left 'devastated'.

On what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, Prince Andrew is said to have bought his mother another puppy named Sandy to replace Fergus.

The late Queen adored her corgis

Beyond this, new reports have shone a light on the Duchess' special bond with the 96-year-old's furry companions. She reportedly sparked a connection with the Queen over dog walking and horse riding and frequently accompanied Her Majesty around Frogmore whilst she walked her corgis.

At the time of her death, the Queen owned two corgis - Muick and Sandy - and one dorgi (a dachshund/corgi crossbreed), named Candy. Other much-loved royal corgis include Susan, Willow, Holly, Vulcan, Dookie, Monty, Honey, Berry, Emma, and Linnet.

She owned more than 30 during her reign

Often referred to as 'her family', the late Queen's corgis were a steady source of comfort throughout her reign. Her dresser, Angela Kelly, recently revealed they proved a "constant joy" for the monarch and "always brought a smile to everyone's faces".

During her impressive 70-year-reign, Queen Elizabeth II is thought to have owned more than 30 corgis - and tolerated no less than the royal treatment for them.

Elizabeth was gifted her first pup in 1944

From dog food prepared by royal chefs, to joining her on tours and even accompanying her for Earl Grey and biscuits in bed each morning, the Queen's pups were a valued part of her life.

The Queen's father, King George VI, arguably sparked Elizabeth's deep affection for corgis after she was gifted her first pup Susan on her milestone 18th birthday in 1944.

