How Prince William and Prince Harry made spontaneous decision to show unity at Windsor

Prince William and Prince Harry made a surprise show of unity on Saturday when they arrived in Windsor to view tributes left for their grandmother, the Queen.

The Prince of Wales had personally invited his brother, and wife Meghan Markle to join him and the Princess of Wales for the emotional outing. But HELLO! understands that the invitation was a spontaneous decision from William, with the invitation not having been extended until an hour before they all arrived.

Both of the brothers agreed to step up and show unity as a touching way of honouring Her Majesty.

Dressed in black, the royals looked sombre as they stopped to shake the hands of teary fans who were standing behind a barrier.

Crowds broke into applause seeing the royal couples together with William, Kate and Meghan shaking hands with members of the public. The Princess of Wales approached a crying child who stopped when she grew nearer.

At one point William was handed a miniature Paddington Bear toy, after the late monarch captured the hearts of the public during a skit with the famous character during her Jubilee celebrations.

The decision was made only an hour beforehand

The royal pairs walked separately from one another, both speaking to people on opposite sides of the road.

William joked with members of the public but was also seen casting a more sombre tone as he spoke about his late grandmother with others.

It was an emotional day for the royals

They arrived and left in the same car, after spending 40 minutes with the public, where they were handed flowers, balloons and other gifts.

Speaking to one well-wisher, Kate revealed the moving thing her son, Prince Louis, said after he was told about the death of the Queen.

"Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now," she revealed while fighting back tears.

