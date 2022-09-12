Gwen Stefani baffles fans with 'unrecognisable' appearance on chat show

Gwen Stefani has caused a stir with her appearance on the hugely popular chat show, Late Night With Seth Myers.

The Sweet Escape songstress spoke to the TV host about her current role as a coach on The Voice US. Gwen's fans were nonetheless distracted by her age-defying looks, with many drawing attention to her "unrecognisable" features.

Reacting to a short clip posted on Gwen's Instagram, fans raced to comment on her seemingly changed appearance. "Nooo Gwen! nooooo!," wrote one baffled fan, whilst another penned: "Um....that does not look like Gwen Stefani as I remember her."

A third fan questioned: "Sorry, who is this??," and a fourth remarked: "Wow, I did not recognize her for a minute."

Fans were left confused by her appearance

Despite the strong reaction, other fans were quick to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "Can we talk about how gorgeous she looked!," whilst a second noted: "So beautiful queen."

Whilst Gwen has yet to address any possible 'tweakments', the platinum-blonde pop star previously opened up to The Telegraph about how she deals with society's ever-changing beauty standards.

"People talking about my aging is a compliment, I guess... I'm kind of obsessed with how I'm aging, too," she said.

Gwen with her signature red lip look

Gwen added: "It's really hard for everyone to age and have to face life. Especially for females and people who have been in the spotlight. It can be daunting, but you tackle it by just trying to be the most beautiful version of yourself inside and out."

The singer's latest appearance comes after she spoke to Luisa via Roma's magazine about the power of makeup. Speaking candidly, she said: "You can always change who you are, make yourself feel better, or make other people feel better with makeup. Makeup is just the perfect playground for that."

Touching on her newfound love for makeup experimentation, Gwen added: "It's just one of those things when you age, and your face constantly changes — you try new ways to look different, and look the best you can. I would collaborate with amazing makeup artists and try new things I never thought I could."

