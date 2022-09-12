Sophie Wessex looks sombre in smart coat for moving St Giles' Cathedral service The royal looked elegant in ebony

The Countess of Wessex looked sophisticated in all black for the Queen's coffin procession in Edinburgh on Monday. The mother-of-two was joined by senior members of the royal family for the emotional event as she travelled by car towards St Giles' Cathedral.

MORE: William and Kate reunite with Harry and Meghan in surprise outing - all the photos

Countess Sophie wore a smart fitted dress offset by an elegant fascinator as she joined her husband the Earl of Wessex for a special service. The 57-year-old royal styled her blonde hair in a chic chignon, opting for simple and delicate accessories for the moving occasion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles III leaving on a plane for Edinburgh

A cross necklace, small silver hoop earrings, a dazzling diamond bracelet and a black leather clutch completed the understated look.

READ: Why Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's son hasn't been seen since death of the Queen

In terms of makeup, the royal opted for something natural. An even skin tone, a gentle touch of blush and a nude lip made for a low-key beauty blend.

Sophie recently reunited with her family as they stopped to view tributes to the Queen outside Balmoral. The royal looked emotional as she spoke to members of the public and viewed the many bouquets of flowers left in honour of the monarch.

The Countess of Wessex pictured at St Giles' Cathedral

They were joined for the walkabout by the daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who touchingly held on to her mother's hand as they walked towards the crowd.

For the occasion, Countess Sophie donned a black Prada dress featuring mid-length sleeves, a round neck, a belted silhouette and a knee-length fit. She wore her blonde hair down loose and completed her apt attire with a pair of black tights and black low heels.

Countess Sophie kept her look simple and respectful

Her daughter looked elegant next to her, wearing a midi black dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana called the 'Black Cady Midi Dress.'

MORE: Queen Camilla's son returns to social media - days after new royal title was announced

She slipped on some navy suede heels with scallop detailing to complete her monochrome look.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.