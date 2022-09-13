The one thing BANNED from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death aged 96, the public have been coming out in their thousands to pay their respects, but there are some ground rules when it comes to her funeral.

The longest-reigning British monarch is set to lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days until the morning of her funeral on 19 September, when her coffin will be taken in procession to Westminster Abbey. No doubt the roads will be lined with members of the public on the sad day, while the royal family and world leaders are among those expected to attend the ceremony.

However, heads of state and their partners from each country have reportedly been banned from travelling via helicopters or their own state cars. Instead, they are being encouraged to fly into the UK on commercial flights and will arrive and depart in escorted coaches from a site in west London, according to documents obtained by Politico.

The publication also reported that they have been invited to a Buckingham Palace reception hosted by King Charles III on Sunday 18 September, and they will have the opportunity to attend the Queen's lying-in-state and sign the condolence book at Lancaster House.

The Queen's funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey

As well as foreign leaders, Queen Elizabeth's funeral will also see royals gather in their masses to mourn the monarch, who was a doting mother and grandmother to many. King Charles and the Queen Consort, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex are all expected to be among the attendees, as well as the monarch's grandchildren, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and more.

Following the funeral, the Queen's coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and on to Windsor. Once there, the state hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, where a committal service will take place.

The monarch will be laid to rest alongside her family at Windsor Castle

The Queen's final resting place is expected to be the King George VI memorial chapel, which houses the remains of the Queen's sister Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, and her parents, King George VI and the Queen Mother.

Her Majesty's husband Prince Philip was originally laid to rest in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel, but he will be transferred to join his wife of 73 years.

