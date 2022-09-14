Princess Eugenie wipes away tears after royal family's solemn public procession Her Majesty died on 8 September

Princess Eugenie was seen discreetly wiping away tears as she joined the royal family at Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

MORE: Princess Kate discreetly curtsies to the Queen following emotional procession

The Queen's granddaughter was visibly moved as she stood and watched the proceedings alongside her husband Jack Brooksbank.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton discreetly curtsies to the Queen at Wesminster Hall

She was also flanked by her cousin Zara Tindall, who was joined by her own husband Mike Tindall, as the Queen's period of lying in state began.

READ: Princess Kate pays tribute to Queen with rarely-seen jewel

MORE: Why this week is particularly difficult for Prince Harry

Her older sister, Princess Beatrice, was clearly very emotional, too. She could be seen holding her hand up to her mouth as she watched the service alongside husband Edoardo.

Princess Eugenie was understandably emotional during the ceremony

Dozens of wider members of the royal family stood in two rows at the side of Westminster Hall, including Eugenie and Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Lord Freddie Windsor and Princess Michael of Kent. Louise's younger brother, James, Viscount Severn was also in attendance.

READ: Why Princess Kate and Duchess Meghan will wear veils at the Queen's funeral

MORE: Why Kate, the new Princess of Wales, will not inherit Princess Diana's wedding tiara

Eugenie, Beatrice and Zara were joined by their husbands

The senior members of the royal family, meanwhile, stood in formation facing the coffin, which was placed on a purple-covered catafalque, which was flanked with a tall, yellow flickering candle at each corner.

The King and Queen Consort stood together a metre or so apart, with the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence behind them, then the Duke of York alone, and in the next row the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

The Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales, Sophie Wessex and Duchess Meghan

Behind them were the Prince and Princess of Wales, with the Duke of Sussex behind William, and the Duchess of Sussex directly behind Kate.

Both Kate and Meghan were seen performing a deep curtsey and the royals made their way out of the hall, before getting into cars back to Buckingham Palace.

Lady Louise Windsor with her brother, James, Viscount Severn

The Queen will now lie in state until the day of her funeral on 19 September.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.