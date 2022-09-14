How King Charles III will settle into his new role as he 'scrambles to keep up' Check out King Charles III's horoscope below

Astrologer to Princess Diana, Debbie Frank, has predicted how the transition period for King Charles III will unfold in the coming months.

Having thrown himself into his new role, he faces an incredibly busy time with more responsibility and duties after ascending to the throne following the death of his late mother Her Majesty.

As the new head of the royal family, it has been predicted King Charles III has had to “scramble to keep up with the new agenda” as “significant royal events” are set to take place.

The royal astrologer has lifted the lid on how King Charles III will settle into the role in the months to come and what will happen by mid-January.

The new King Charles (Scorpio) is currently assuming the responsibilities that are reflective of heavy-weight Saturn impacting his Sun.

Saturn is renowned for loading you up with work and duties and is also associated with karmic influences, endings and beginnings.

Although the ceremonies for the transition of the crown have been written in stone for many years, Charles’s accession has begun with Mercury retrograde.

Although some formalities are running like clockwork, there is a sense of Charles having to scramble to keep up with the new agenda.

King Charles III had a close bond with his late mother the Queen

Late October and early November brings a pair of eclipses that demarcate the new Carolean era from the last eclipse in mid-May just before the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Eclipses are often connected to significant royal events. Mars retrograde over the late Autumn through until mid-January will give him a chance to catch up and settle in.

As prestigious Jupiter sails over his midheaven in Spring the mood lifts – ideal for a Coronation.

