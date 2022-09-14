The Queen: Why there were two hearses for her procession to Buckingham Palace The monarch will be laid to rest on Monday

Thousands of people lined the streets as the Queen's coffin made its way to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening.

Despite the rain, members of the public wanted to pay their respects to the late monarch, with cheers resounding as her hearse passed by.

WATCH: The Queen returns to Buckingham Palace one last time

A number of people put down their umbrellas as a sign of respect, while phone cameras lit up the pavements.

Some eagle-eyed watchers might have noticed a surprising feature of the procession – it featured two hearses.

Members of the public took to the streets to see the Queen's coffin as it passed

The Queen's hearse came first, a bespoke new hearse designed in consultation with her, to allow the public a clear view of her casket.

She was flanked by a police escort and followed by a number of cars, including one carrying her daughter, Princess Anne.

Her Majesty arrived at Buckingham Palace shortly after 8pm

However, towards the end of the procession came one final vehicle – a second, near identical, hearse.

It's thought that a replacement car was included in the line-up for practical reasons and was on standby in case the original hearse broke down.

The Queen's coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace shortly after 8pm. King Charles and the Queen Consort had travelled back earlier in the day from Northern Ireland.

King Charles arrived at the Palace earlier in the day

Other members of the royal family who arrived to welcome the coffin included the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

On Wednesday, a procession will take place to move the late monarch to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state for four days.

The Queen's funeral will take place on 19 September

The coffin will leave Buckingham Palace at 14:22. Crowds will be able to watch as the cortege makes the journey through central London - along Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square and New Palace Yard.

The procession will include the King and members of the Royal Family. Guns will be fired at Hyde Park and Big Ben will toll to mark the solemn event.

