King Charles to hold vigil at Queen's coffin – details

King Charles III and his siblings Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward are set to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday at a moving vigil.

The new monarch is set to hold a 15-minute vigil at Queen Elizabeth's coffin on Friday evening at 7:30pm. The royals will be in their military attire, with Prince Andrew wearing uniform to pay respect to Her Majesty, even though he is not a working royal.

It's been an emotional first week as monarch for King Charles III, who united with the royal family at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to pay his final respects to Queen Elizabeth, joining her coffin in a procession from the palace to Westminster Hall.

After Her Majesty's coffin arrived in Westminster Hall, the Archbishop of Canterbury led an emotional service, with the Cross of Westminster placed at the head of the coffin.

On Tuesday, King Charles and other members of the royal family received Her Majesty's coffin at Buckingham Palace, after it arrived from Edinburgh, in a private ceremony.

While other members of the royal family were at Buckingham Palace, Princess Anne accompanied her coffin down from Edinburgh after it had laid at rest in St Giles' Cathedral. The coffin had been moved there on Monday, after previously spending four nights at rest at her Balmoral residence, where the monarch passed away "peacefully" on 8 September.

Earlier in the day, King Charles and the Queen Consort returned from Northern Ireland for the emotional moment. The new King had been in the country as he tours the nations of the United Kingdom.