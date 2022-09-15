Why Prince Andrew will carry out state duties under King Charles III Prince Andrew is Princes Charles' oldest brother

Prince Andrew is set to carry out royal duties as Counsellor of State under his brother King Charles III.

The reason behind Prince Andrew's new duties is because Counsellors of State are the first five people in the line of succession over the age of 21 and with a UK address. With this in mind, the current Counsellors of State are Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice.

Counsellors of State are essentially supply teachers for the monarch, generally only needed if the King is unable to perform duties, and even in this instance, only the first two are needed for constitutional duties – meaning the Queen Consort and Prince William.

It is thought that King Charles III will remove Prince Andrew, and potentially Prince Harry, as he doesn't live in the UK, and replace them with his siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward.

Replacing Counsellors of State is not simple, though. Parliament has to approve the move.

Prince Andrew did not wear military attire alongside his siblings

Social media users were in disbelief that the Duke of York was appointed a Counsellor of State, though they were likely unaware of the centuries-old reasoning behind his appointment.

Princess Beatrice's new role means she will be expected to sign routine documents and receive the credentials of new ambassadors to the UK. She will not, however, be expected to carry out Commonwealth matters, dissolve Parliament or appoint prime ministers unless she's instructed to do so by King Charles.

King Charles might make changes to his Counsellors of State

Prior to Queen Elizabeth II's death, King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were the four counsellors of state and stepped in for the late monarch when she was unable due to illness or being abroad.

