King Charles III to host state event on eve of Queen's funeral - details

It has been announced that King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will host an official state event for world leaders on Sunday 18 September, ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm a dress code for the engagement, which will see heads of state, official overseas guests and working royals come together. Due to the fact that only working royals will be taking part, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince Andrew, will not be in attendance.

Among those guests expected to attend are over 30 members of oversea royalty, such as King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, as well as US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others.

Meanwhile, according to documents obtained by Politico, the heads of state and their partners from each country have reportedly been banned from travelling via helicopters or their own state cars. Instead, they are being encouraged to fly into the UK on commercial flights and will arrive and depart in escorted coaches from a site in west London.

In addition to being invited to the reception hosted by the new King and the funeral itself, they will have the opportunity to attend the Queen's lying-in-state and sign the condolence book at Lancaster House.

US president Joe Biden is among those expected to attend the event ahead of the Queen's funeral

As well as foreign leaders, Queen Elizabeth's funeral will also see royals gather in their masses to mourn the monarch, who was a doting mother and grandmother to many. It is set to take place on Monday, which has been confirmed to be a National Day of Mourning and a bank holiday in the UK.

Following the funeral, the Queen's coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch and on to Windsor. Once there, the state hearse will travel in procession to St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, where a committal service will take place. The Queen's final resting place is expected to be the King George VI memorial chapel.

