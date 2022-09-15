Queen Consort Camilla ‘out of her comfort zone’ as her ‘old life is disrupted’ Check out Camilla's horoscope below...

Princess Diana's astrologer, Debbie Frank, has predicted Queen Consort Camilla will face more changes until early next year.

Already she has shown her unwavering and loving support for her husband King Charles III as he has ascended to the throne following the news of his mother the Queen's death.

At this time, the astrologer has said it is in the stars that the Queen Consort’s old life has been "disrupted" and she may not be in her "homely comfort zone".

The expert has set out how Camilla will take on these new challenges.

Read Debbie's column below…

Camilla is settling into her new role as Queen Consort

Camilla (Cancer) has been thrust out of her shell into her highest role just as revolutionary Uranus has opposed her Jupiter.

It's a sudden jolt, yet this planetary combination presages elevation and fortune and the turnaround from private to public.

She may not be in her Cancerian homely comfort zone yet Camilla’s chart reveals fortitude and strength with a royal Leo Ascendant that will wear this power with ease.

Right now she is beset by a whole sense of re-shuffling and alteration that disrupts her old life for quite some time until early next year.

She shares the same angles as Charles and receives Jupiter on the midheaven next Spring at exactly the same time for crowning glory.

