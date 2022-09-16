Peter Phillips and daughter Savannah, 11, share a moving moment at Queen's vigil

Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, Peter Phillips was pictured sharing a special moment with his daughter Savannah, age 11, on Friday evening, as the royals paid tribute to the late monarch in Westminster Hall.

Peter attended the poignant vigil with both of his daughters, Savannah and Isla, along with other members of the royal family, surprising members of the public who were also at London's Westminster Abbey paying their respects to the Queen.

WATCH: Peter and Savannah Phillips share a moving moment at Queen's vigil

As the late monarch's four children, King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward stood guard by her coffin for 15 minutes, onlookers could see Peter and Savannah glancing at each other.

In the photo, we see young Savannah look back at her father and give him a solemn sad smile, which he reciprocates in a very touching private moment.

Peter Phillips and Savannah share a solemn look

Although it was expected that only the Queen's children would be present, Peter was present at the vigil with his daughters and Zara Tindall was accompanied by her husband and Mike and their daughters Mia and Lena. The young girls were dressed in black, including their hairbands.

Savannah's sister Isla was also present at the vigil

The Queen Consort and the Countess of Wessex sat on seats opposite the coffin while the vigil took place as a show of support. A further vigil is expected to take place on Saturday, with all of the Queen's grandchildren taking part.

The Queen has been lying in state since Wednesday and thousands of members of the public have paid their respects by queuing hours to see her coffin in Westminster Hall.

The late Queen's children guard her coffin

Also present for Friday's vigil were Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and Lady Louise Windsor and her brother Viscount Severn.

Royals pay their respects

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy attended the vigil too.

