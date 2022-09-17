Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie pay tribute to their 'dearest Grannie' ahead of the Queen's funeral The royal sisters were close to their grandmother

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have paid tribute to their late grandmother, the Queen, ahead of the monarch's funeral on Monday.

In a joint statement shared by the royal family and Eugenie's social media accounts, which included a childhood photo, the royal sisters said: "Our dearest Grannie, We've not been able to put much into words since you left us all. There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie.

"We, like many, thought you'd be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever.

"For now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world."

Touching on the tributes from around the world, Beatrice and Eugenie added: "The world mourns you and the tributes would really make you smile. They are all too true of the remarkable leader you are. We're so happy you're back with Grandpa. Goodbye dear Grannie, it has been the honour of our lives to have been your granddaughters and we're so very proud of you.

"We know that dear Uncle Charles, the King, will continue to lead in your example as he too has dedicated his life to service. God save the King. With our love, Beatrice and Eugenie."

A young Eugenie and Beatrice pictured with the Queen and one of her dogs

Buckingham Palace confirmed Her Majesty had passed away, aged 96, on Thursday 8 September.

The Queen's death has been met with an outpouring of grief, with thousands of floral tributes left outside the royal residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle. Beatrice and Eugenie were among the Queen's relatives to view the bouquets left outside the late monarch's Scottish residence, Balmoral, two days after her passing.

Eugenie and Beatrice comfort one another at Balmoral

The royal siblings, who both became mothers last year, will hold a vigil over the Queen's coffin at Westminster Hall on Saturday, alongside their cousins.

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York's daughters shared a close bond with their grandmother and late grandfather Prince Philip.

During the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, Princess Eugenie hailed the Queen and revealed how she would like her baby son August to take after her.

Princess Eugenie with Her Majesty

Writing in The Spectator, Eugenie said: "I think of my grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family during these 70 years. I'd love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye."

Eugenie added: "Seventy years is really quite something, isn't it? The Jubilee stands as a testimony to a woman who has transcended time and has been that constant rock for so many when the world can feel so fragile."

