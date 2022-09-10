Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie seen holding hands in first moving photo since Queen Elizabeth II's death The touching photograph highlights the royal’s close bond

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been seen holding hands in the first photographs taken of the pair since the Queen’s death.

RELATED: Royal family members pictured for first time after Queen's death - all the photos

The granddaughters of Queen Elizabeth were pictured outside Balmoral Castle on Saturday along with their father Prince Andrew, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex, their daughter Lady Louise Windsor and Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

The Queen was known to have had a close relationship with the sisters

The touching snaps saw the sisters comforting one another as they looked at flowers left by the public outside Balmoral Castle. Princess Eugenie was seen shedding a tear at the display, as her father Prince Andrew put an arm around her in consolation.

Returning to Balmoral after attending a short prayer service, the royals were dressed in all black. The crowd of onlookers broke out into applause as they waved to members of the public.

MORE: The Queen's funeral: Everything you need to know about royal guests, date, location and more

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie were known to have a close bond with their grandmother, though they sadly could not make it back in time for her death - as Eugenie currently lives in Portugal with her husband Jack Brooksbank, and Beatrice was unable to fly to Balmoral.

The Queen died at Balmoral on Thursday at the age of 96, and reports say that King Charles III and Princess Anne were by the side of their mother as she passed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's 70-year reign in pictures

A short time after the Palace released a statement announcing her death, Charles released the statement: "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

READ: 6 books about Queen Elizabeth II’s reign

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.