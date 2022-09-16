Prince Edward & Sophie Wessex break silence following Queen's death with deeply personal statement

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have broken their silence with a deeply heartfelt message following the sad death of Edward's mother, Her Majesty the Queen, on Thursday.

Paying tribute to the monarch and expressing their sadness in a deeply heartfelt message, Edward began: "As a family, we have grown up learning to share our parents, especially our beloved mama, with the Nation, her Realms and the Commonwealth.

"While it has been lovely to have spent time saying our own farewell privately at Balmoral, it is now time to allow others to be able to say their farewell. We have been overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect to such a very special and unique person who was always there for us. And now, we are there for her, united in grief. Thank you for your support, you have no idea how much it means."

The statement continued: "The Queen's passing has left an unimaginable void in all our lives. Sophie and I have taken huge pleasure in seeing our James and Louise enjoying the places and activities that their grandparents loved so much. Given that my mama let us spend so much time with her, I think she also rather enjoyed watching those passions blossom. Those times together, those happy memories, have now become massively precious to each and every one of us.

Prince Edward is the Queen's youngest son

"May God bless Her Majesty and may her memory be long cherished even as the baton she has carried for these past 70 years now passes to the next generation and to my brother, Charles. Long Live The King."

Elizabeth II was the nation's longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother.

The Queen was not only mother to Prince Edward, but was also a doting grandmother to the Earl and Countess' two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 18, and James, Viscount Severn, 14, who are likely devastated by the family's recent loss.

Lady Louise in particular shared an incredibly close relationship with her grandparents, and marked an incredibly poignant moment this summer when she led an emotional procession at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, driving her late grandfather's carriage.

The Queen looked solemn but proud of the 18-year-old as she took part in the procession to mark the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' event.

Lady Louise's appearance was all the more special given she inherited her passion for equestrianism from the Queen and carriage riding from Prince Philip, who was a key figure in helping to establish it as a sport in Britain.

Lady Louise Windsor drove her late grandfather's carriage at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

The Wessexes recently enjoyed a summer break with the Queen at Balmoral, joining her at the royal residence which is said to have been one of her favourite places on Earth.

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie spoke about the wonder of Balmoral. "I think Granny is the most happy there, I think she really, really loves the Highlands... Walks, picnics, dogs - a lot of dogs, there's always dogs! And people coming in and out all the time.

"Family-wise we're all there, so it's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa to be - for us to come and see them up there, where you just have room to breathe and run."

