Why Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward's son hasn't been seen since death of the Queen James is the couple's youngest child

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward united with other members of the royal family over the weekend as they stopped to view tributes to the Queen outside Balmoral.

The royal couple looked emotional as they spoke to members of the public and viewed the many bouquets of flowers left in honour of the monarch.

They were joined for the walkabout by the daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, who touchingly held on to her mother's hand as they walked towards the crowd.

Notably absent, however, was the couple's son, James, Viscount Severn.

The royals thanks well-wishers following the death of the Queen

While there has been no official word on why James did not appear alongside his parents and older sister, it's likely that Sophie and Edward made the decision in order to protect his privacy and keep him out of the spotlight.

James is just 14 years old and no doubt still coming to terms with the loss of his beloved grandmother. Sharing that grief in public may well have felt like too much pressure for the young teenager.

Lady Louise accompanied her parents on the walkabout

It is thought, however, that James will attend the Queen's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey on Monday 19th September.

Sophie had an especially close bond with her mother-in-law and looked visibly upset as she arrived with her husband at Balmoral last week.

James, Viscount Severn is largely kept out of the spotlight by his parents

In recent years, she was widely known as 'the Queen's favourite' and when visiting Balmoral or Sandringham, she was often spotted in the coveted spot in the back seat of the Rolls-Royce with the Queen on Sunday morning rides to church.

Last year, following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, it was Sophie to whom the Queen turned - with royal insiders describing her daughter-in-law as being like "a rock".

Sophie had an incredibly close relationship with the Queen

Living with her family just ten miles away from Windsor Castle at Bagshot Park, the Countess would visit the Queen regularly, becoming the closest of confidants. And when her busy diary did not allow her to visit in person, she made sure she spoke to the Queen by phone daily.

Their relationship became so close that Sophie touchingly began referring to the Queen as "mama".

