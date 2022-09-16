Sophie Wessex's son James to step into the spotlight for very poignant tribute James, Viscount Severn is rarely seen in public

Sophie Wessex and Prince Edward have endeavoured to give their children a relatively normal childhood – and as such they are rarely seen in public.

While Lady Louise, 18, has increased her appearances in recent years given her age, her younger brother James, Viscount Severn is still only 14 years old, and remains largely out of the spotlight.

WATCH: Lady Louise and her family arrive at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving

However, he will step into the spotlight on Saturday for the most poignant of reasons.

James will join his sister and their royal cousins as the Queen's grandchildren unite in her honour.

It has been revealed that all eight of the grandchildren will undertake a vigil on Saturday evening, headed up by the Prince of Wales.

Prince William and his younger brother Harry will both be in attendance alongside Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Lady Louise and James. They are also all expected to attend the Queen's state funeral on Monday 19 September.

It's a hugely significant moment for James, who no doubt wanted to join his cousins in paying their respects to their beloved grandmother. While he is rarely seen in public, James and his family perhaps thought that his attendance at the vigil was a fitting tribute to the Queen.

James did attend the funeral for his grandfather, Prince Philip, in April 2021. He was pictured watching the procession to the intimate funeral service alongside his mother and sister. Prince Edward, meanwhile, joined his siblings as they escorted the coffin to St George's Chapel.

As the specially-modified Land Rover carrying Philip's coffin passed them, Sophie could be seen comforting her then 13-year-old son by tenderly placing her hand on his back.

Sophie has spoken in the past of her desire to give her children as normal an upbringing as possible.

"Certainly when they were very young we tried to keep them out of it. Only because for their sakes, to grow up as normally as possible we felt was quite important," Sophie told the BBC.

"And they’re going to have to go out and get a job and earn a living later on in life - if they’ve had as normal a start in life they possibly can get, then hopefully that will stand them in good stead."

Sophie also revealed that her children didn't realise for a very long time that their grandmother was the Queen. "It happened a little while ago," an amused Sophie admitted.

"Well for Louise, actually, it was much more of a shock to the system. It was only when she was coming home from school and saying, ‘Mummy, people keep on telling me that grandma is the queen.’

"And I asked her, ‘Yes, how does that make you feel? And she said, ‘I don’t understand.' I don’t think she had grasped that perhaps there was only one queen."

