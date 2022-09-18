Lady Louise Windsor pays tribute to the Queen and Prince Philip in very special way It was so touching

Lady Louise Windsor, 18, made an incredibly special tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II, and her grandfather Prince Philip as she stood Vigil on Saturday evening in Westminster Hall.

The university student appeared to be wearing a silver necklace displaying a horse pendant, as she joined her fellow grandchildren around Her Majesty's coffin. The sweet accessory was a moving nod to her and her grandparents' shared love of horses.

Whilst the Queen had a famous love for horses, the thoughtful pendant, also refers to Louise's special bond with her late grandfather, Prince Philip, who was particularly fond of carriage driving, a sport at which Lady Louise is excellent.

Back in 2019, Philip was pictured proudly watching his granddaughter compete in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she achieved third place.

The special pendant was worn by Lady Louise at last night's Vigil

It is known for the young royal to express her special shared interest with her grandparents in this way, as she was previously spotted last year at Prince Philip's memorial service wearing her equestrian brooch, again referring to their love for the sport.

It is, therefore, no surprise she has chosen to wear a special tribute as she attends the special service for her grandmother, the Queen.

Her Majesty spent her final days delighting in her love for horses, according to her trusted bloodstock and racing adviser, John Warren, who said the Queen was discussing her love for horses "right till the very end".y

Louise was spotted wearing a special equestrian brooch at Prince Philip's memorial

John made the revelation whilst discussing how he spent the weekend before her death with the Queen strategising and making plans going forward, as well as discussing their shared passion, horses, as they had done throughout her life.

He explained "She was in such a healthy state of mind and in tremendous form.

"It’s very important to know that she was absolutely, wonderfully switched on. She really loved having them right there [her family] with her and being able to talk about her horses and her love for her horses right to the very end."

