Will royal fans see Prince George attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral? The Prince is yet to appear

Prince George, nine, is yet to appear with his siblings Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, during the Queen's official mourning period, but can royal fans expect to see him at her funeral?

Whilst there has been no sign of the Wales children, we did see a number of young royals attend the King's Vigil for the Queen on Friday evening. Zara and Mike Tindall's children Mia, eight and Lena, four, were among the first royal youngsters to be seen at the solemn occasion.

They were joined by Peter Phillips' children Savannah, 11, and her younger sister Isla, 10.

Whilst it still hasn't been confirmed whether fans will see Prince George on Monday, HELLO's royal correspondent Emily Nash previously explained it could be a possibility.

Mia and Lena Tindall were spotted on Friday

She said last week: "Nothing has been said yet about the Queen's great-grandchildren, and I think we have to look at previous similar events to realise that traditionally royal children don't attend church services, particularly ceremonial events until they are a little older.

"That being said George and Charlotte have attended more public services over the past year so it's possible that they will attend, but I wouldn't expect any confirmation on that until much closer to the time."

They were joined by Savannah and Isla Phillips

As for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet, Emily said: "I don't think we're going to see the Sussex children, I'd be very surprised, given their young age it's not really probably an appropriate moment for them to be in public.

"Nothing is being said about whether Archie and Lili are coming to join their parents and that's for very obvious reasons of security, among others. But I would not imagine, given their very young ages, that they would be involved in any ceremonial aspects."

