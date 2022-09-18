Why Prince Louis will not attend the Queen's funeral The young royal will not join his siblings

The Queen's funeral is set to take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday and while most members of the royal family will be in the procession, young Prince Louis is not expected to be there.

The four-year-old, who delighted the public with his playful antics on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Queen's Jubilee, is likely to be considered too young to attend the ceremony.

His older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be in the procession at Westminster Abbey. However, while the pair will travel to Windsor for the committal service in St George's Chapel in Windsor afterwards, they will not be in the procession.

In the Abbey, the two young royals, who are nine and seven, will follow their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, walking side-by-side behind the late monarch's coffin as it is carried by the military bearer party. They will be followed by their uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The King with the Queen Consort will process immediately behind the coffin, followed by Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, then the Duke of York, followed by the Earl and Countess of Wessex, and then William and Kate.

The Queen's funeral will take place on Monday 19 September following four days of Her Majesty's coffin lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Prince Louis is not expected to be at the Queen's funeral service

The service will be conducted by David Hoyle, the Dean of Westminster, with Prime Minister Liz Truss and Patricia Scotland, the secretary-general of the Commonwealth, reading Lessons.

Prayers will be read by the current Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator.

Several hymns will also be sung, including The Lord's My Shepherd, I'll Not Want, which was also included at the Queen's wedding, when she married the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join their parents at Westminster Abbey

At the end of the service, following The Last Post, two minutes' silence, the Reveille, and the national anthem, the Queen's Piper, Paul Burns, will play the traditional lament Sleep, Dearie, Sleep.

The coffin will then travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch before moving to Windsor.

