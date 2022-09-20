What will happen to the Queen's possessions following her death? The Queen passed away on 8 September

During her life, the Queen came into possession of a wide variety of items, some through the Crown while others were owned by her personally.

DISCOVER: When will the Queen's will be revealed?

But following her sad death on 8 September, what will happen to her vast collection? A lot of the properties and jewellery that she owned wasn't owned personally by the monarch, but was instead the property of the Crown. Many royal residences such as Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle immediately came into the ownership of King Charles III following the Queen's passing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen's pony Emma makes emotional appearance at Windsor Castle

However, as the monarch personally owned her Balmoral residence it was possible for her to decide who would inherit the property, with it likely going to Charles.

MORE: Princess Charlotte's behaviour at Queen's funeral sparks same reaction from fans

DISCOVER: The Countess of Wessex's history-making outfit - hidden details revealed

Likewise many of the Queen's jewels were part of the Royal Collection, and they too will have passed onto Charles, although Her Majesty would have been free to leave her personal items to whomever she chose.

It is likely that many royal ladies such as the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales and the Countess of Wessex will be bestowed some of the late monarch's personal jewels.

It is believed that Her Majesty owned 300 pieces of jewellery, including 98 brooches and 46 necklaces.

Most of the Queen's jewellery is part of the Royal Collection

Like her late husband, Prince Philip, she is likely to have left personal items to other members of the family. Philip gave his personal driving carriage to Lady Louise Windsor when he passed, with the young royal enjoying carriage driving.

We do know that the Queen left her beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick, to her son Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

MORE: The Queen's delicious guilty pleasure revealed by her godson - and you'll want to try it

MORE: The Queen loved this trend long before Princess Kate - photo

Andrew originally got two puppies for his late mother, Muick and Fergus, when Prince Philip had been hospitalised last year.

When Fergus sadly passed in May 2021, the late monarch was reportedly left 'devastated'. On what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, Prince Andrew is said to have bought his mother another puppy named Sandy to replace Fergus.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.