King Charles III and royals gather for final private farewell to the Queen after funeral Her late Majesty will be laid to rest in the King George VI memorial chapel

King Charles III and other members of the royal family gathered to say a final farewell to the Queen at a private burial service on Monday evening.

MORE: Inside the chapel at Windsor Castle that is the Queen's final resting place

The royal family returned to St. George's Chapel in Windsor less than three hours after her Committal Service, which was attended by 800 guests, for a more intimate gathering in the King George VI memorial chapel.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most emotional moments from the Queen's funeral

Among those attending were the Queen's children – King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – and their partners, the Queen Consort, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence and the Countess of Wessex.

RELATED: When we will see the royals again following the Queen's funeral

The Prince and Princess of Wales also attended, along with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and the Queen's other grandchildren, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, and Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

The royals returned to St George's Chapel for a private burial service

The service was led by the Dean of Windsor, the right reverend David Connor, who also led the committal service on Monday afternoon.

RELATED: Best photos from the Queen's Windsor funeral service

During the private gathering, the Queen was reunited with her late husband, Prince Philip, who was moved from the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel to the memorial chapel, where they were laid side-by-side.

"The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel," a statement shared on the official royal family website said.

King Charles placed the Queen's Company Camp Colour on his mother's coffin

The King George VI memorial chapel is an annex to the main chapel and was added to the north side, behind the North Quire Aisle in 1969. It is generally open to the public, and three services per day take place there.

WATCH: The most emotional moments from the Queen's funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's father, King George VI, and her mother Queen Elizabeth are buried in the memorial chapel – hence the name. Her Majesty's sister Princess Margaret's ashes are in the chapel too. Prior to being buried in the memorial chapel, Queen Elizabeth's father, who died in 1952, was buried in a vault in the chapel.

A black stone slab is set into the floor of the private chapel and features the names of Queen Elizabeth II's parents, George VI and Elizabeth, in gold lettering, accompanied by the couple's years of birth and death. The slate is left blank below their names, with room for Queen Elizabeth II's name to be added.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.