The Duke of York makes first public appearance since the Queen's funeral

The Duke of York made his first public appearance on Saturday since the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

In photos obtained by the MailOnline, the Queen's middle son was seen out riding his horse in Windsor, near his mother's final resting place. In the snaps, the Prince was dressed head to toe in riding attire which consisted of a blue jumper and matching tie.

On Monday, Andrew joined his royal siblings and proceeded behind his mother's coffin as it made its way from Westminster Abbey to its final resting place in Windsor where she now lays to rest with her parents and late husband Prince Philip, in St. George's chapel.

Hours before the emotional day, the Duke released a touching statement dedicated to his late mother. It read: "Dear Mummy, Mother, Your Majesty, three in one. Your Majesty, it has been an honour and privilege to serve you. Mother - of the nation, your devotion and personal service to our nation is unique and singular; your people show their love and respect in so many different ways and I know you are looking on honouring their respect.

Prince Andrew joined his siblings

"Mummy, your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence I will treasure forever. I have found your knowledge and wisdom infinite, with no boundary or containment. "I will miss your insights, advice and humour. As our book of experiences closes, another opens, and I will forever hold you close to my heart with my deepest love and gratitude, and I will tread gladly into the next with you as my guide."

He finished with the words God Save The King – in honour of his brother Charles.

Andrew accompanied his words with a black and white photo taken by society photographer Cecil Beaton of his mother holding him as a newborn in March 1960.

