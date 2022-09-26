Revealed: Meghan Markle's sweet connection with the Queen's corgis

Ever the animal lover, the Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet bond with the late monarch's cohort of corgis.

In a re-surfaced clip taken from Meghan and Harry's 2017 engagement interview with the BBC, the Suits actress lifted the lid on her relationship with the Queen and her beloved furry companions.

Touching on her experience of meeting the head of state, Meghan said: "It's incredible to be able to meet [the Queen] through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch, but the love he has for her as his grandmother…

"All of those layers have been so important for me so that when I met her, I had such a deep understanding and of course incredible respect for being able to have that time with her… She is an incredible woman."

The royal adored her corgi clan

Interjecting, Prince Harry rushed to emphasise his wife's incredible bond with the Queen's corgis. "And the corgis took to you straight away. For the last 33 years I've been barked at, but this one walks in, absolutely nothing… just wagging their tails," he gushed.

And, it seems, Meghan is quite the dab hand when it comes to taking care of dogs. Back in August, the Duchess expanded her canine clan by introducing an adopted beagle named Mamma Mia.

The seven-year-old rescue dog joins fellow beagle Guy and a black Labrador thought to be named Pula at their family home in Montecito, California. Mamma Mia was reportedly rescued along with 4,000 other beagles by federal authorities in Virginia in July.

Meghan used to be a patron for animal welfare charity, Mayhew

Shannon Keith, an animal rights attorney who runs the Beagle Freedom Project, told the LA Times: "The duchess called me personally.

"She calls on my cell with no Caller ID and says, 'Hey Shannon, this is Meghan.'" Shannon shared that they spoke for 30 minutes and she at first thought she was talking to the actress Megan Fox.

Animal-lover Meghan has adopted a number of rescue dogs over the past few years and brought her American rescue beagle Guy to the UK when she married Harry. When she moved to England to be with Harry, she had to leave Bogart – a Labrador-shepherd mix – in the US.

