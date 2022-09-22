Prince Harry and Prince William made 'effort to heal rift' during family heartache The royal brothers put on united front at the state funeral

The Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales came together during one of the most difficult periods in their lives - their grandmother's death.

MORE: Prince Harry releases deep sigh after leaving Queen's funeral with Meghan Markle

In recent years, the royal brothers appear to have somewhat of a strained relationship following Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's decision to leave the royal family and relocate to America in 2020.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Prince Harry's best moments as they unite in grief

However, over the past two weeks, Prince Harry and Prince William delighted royal well-wishers by putting on a public display of unity.

MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan put united front with the royal family at the Queen's funeral

SEE: All the times Prince Harry interacted with the royal family following Queen's death

Speaking live from the state funeral on Monday, Meghan's friend and broadcaster Gayle King revealed that an effort to heal their rift "came from both sides".

She told CBS Mornings: "There have been efforts on both sides… to sort of make this right. Big families always go through drama, always go through turmoil.

"It remains to be seen - are they going to be drawn closer together or are they going to be drawn apart? I have no idea, I have no inside information on that, but I will tell you this: It was good to see Harry standing with his family."

The royal couples came together during their grief

Two days after the Queen's death, Prince Harry and Meghan reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales. Putting their differences aside, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined William and Kate as they paid a visit to Windsor Castle to view floral tributes left by the public.

The royal brothers came together during the procession of the Queen's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster. They were side by side - unlike at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral when their cousin Peter Phillips walked between them.

Prince Harry later joined members of the royal family as they congregated outside Windsor Castle following the committal service.

The Duke paused for a moment of reflection alongside his father, the Duke of Gloucester, Vice Admiral, Sir Timothy Lawrence, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, the Duke of Kent and Prince Edward.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.