Prince William makes surprising breakfast revelation

Prince William gave royal watchers a small insight into his personal life this week, admitting he has mastered preparing a full English breakfast.

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Swansea where they met with some children from St Thomas' School choir who were learning about baking in a small church kitchen.

"That looks amazing," said William. "What do you like cooking at home? Cookies, that always goes down well." Speaking about his skills in the kitchen, the royal added: "I do a good breakfast, sausage, bacon and eggs."

Prince William has commented on his cooking skills in the past. During his visit to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors in 2017, the dad-of-three said: "I do like cooking, but I'm not very good."

He revealed that his signature dish is steak but he struggles to cook it for the right amount of time. "I get really worried about cooking it - I hate over-cooking steak," he said. "I like it medium-rare, so quite alive."

Mother-of-three Kate has previously spoken of her passion for home-cooking and enjoys getting her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis involved too.

When Kate appeared alongside TV cook Mary Berry in A Berry Royal Christmas in December 2019, the Princess revealed her passion for baking birthday cakes for her children.

Kate said: "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

During an outing to St Luke's Community Centre in London, Kate revealed how her kids love creating their own pizzas. Speaking to a member, Yolanda from Bolivia, she said: "I've done that with George and Charlotte – making pizza dough. They love it because they can get their hands messy."

Turning to an interpreter, she continued: "I was just saying how I really enjoy making pizza dough with George and Charlotte because they like getting their hands messy."

