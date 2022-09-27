King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla choose poignant photo to mark end of royal mourning period The mourning period of the royal family has ended

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have returned to official duties as the period of royal mourning in memory of the late Queen ends.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter page for the British royal family updated their profile picture to mark the change in era. The new image shows King Charles and Queen Camilla during the 75th anniversary of VE Day at the Balmoral War Memorial in 2020.

Buckingham Palace also released a message which read: "The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended.

"This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth."

The monarchy and their households have returned to their normal duties following Queen Elizabeth II's death on 8 September. Flags at royal residences were at half-mast until 8am on Tuesday, when they were raised back to full-mast, while the Prince and Princess of Wales will visit the nation for the first time since taking up their titles.

King Charles and Camilla during the 75th anniversary of VE Day at Balmoral War Memorial

After the death of the Queen, the royal family only carried out official duties where appropriate, and its members dressed in black as a mark of respect when in public.

From Tuesday they are carrying out their normal official roles in full after observing the seven-day period of mourning. Prince William and Kate will spend the day travelling the length of Wales, first visiting Holyhead in Anglesey, North Wales, and then travelling to Swansea in South West Wales.

The royal couple had promised to visit at the earliest opportunity following the death of the Queen, and return hoping to begin "deepening the trust and respect" they have with the people of Wales.

This account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth. pic.twitter.com/BKx9wUtRF8 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 27, 2022

The official Twitter account for the royal family released this message

Charles carried out one official engagement during royal mourning, holding a telephone audience with the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng on Thursday, the eve of his tax-cutting mini-budget.

The Prince and Princess of Wales praised volunteers and operational staff they met at Windsor that day, for their efforts at events surrounding the Queen’s committal service.

The King travelled to Scotland soon after the Queen's funeral last Monday and could remain at his home of Birkhall into early October, following the tradition set by the late monarch.

The Queen would normally spend around ten weeks at her Scottish home during summer, returning to London around the time the autumn session of Parliament began.

