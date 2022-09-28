Princess Kate's surprise appearance has fans all saying the same thing William and Kate have returned to royal duties

The Prince and Princess of Wales returned to their roots this week.

The couple made a surprise appearance in Wales as they resumed their royal duties following the end of the official mourning period for the Queen.

WATCH: Kate Middleton says the sweetest thing about Prince William

They kicked off their Welsh tour in Holyhead, where they visited the local RNLI Lifeboat Station to meet with crew and volunteers.

Reminiscing about life in Anglesey, William said: "It's good to be back, it really is. It feels like going back in time, seeing where we all started to be a family unit."

The couple charmed onlookers and members of the public who had come out to welcome them. At one point, the Princess met four-year-old Theo Crompton, who was clearly completely enamoured as he presented her with a bouquet of pink roses.

Their sweet exchange had fans taking to social media to praise the royal - in particular, her natural affinity with children.

"I teared up thinking how excited that little boy was that he got to give the #PrincessofWales the flowers," one wrote, while a second added: "The children's princess!!"

"Just love these photos – such sweeties!" a third shared, while a fourth said of Kate: "She is absolutely precious and The Prince of Wales looks smitten by her!" A fifth concluded: "She never dismisses children or what is important to them. Princess Catherine is just lovely."

Meanwhile, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said of the trip: "The Prince and Princess have a deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey, and have thoroughly enjoyed previous visits and the warmth and kindness shown by the Welsh people.

"Their Royal Highnesses are looking forward to spending more time in Wales over the coming months and years, taking the time to strengthen their relationship with communities in all parts of Wales."

Beyond this, Wales holds a special place in Prince William's heart as host to his first official engagement, aged just eight. It's also where Kate and William made their first home as newlyweds when William worked as a search and rescue pilot.

