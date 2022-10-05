Prince William's first speech as Prince of Wales leaves fans saying the same thing The royal paid tribute to the Queen

Prince William paid tribute to his "much-missed grandmother" in his first speech as the Prince of Wales on Tuesday night.

MORE: Royal family makes major change – and it affects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Speaking at the United for Wildlife Global Summit, the royal delivered a rousing speech centred on the illegal wildlife trade, highlighting how it's destroying lives and pushing too many species towards extinction.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton make special trip to Windsor

William, 40, said: "Our natural world is one of our greatest assets… It is a lesson I learnt from a young age, from my father and grandfather, both committed naturalists in their own right, and also from my much-missed grandmother, who cared so much for the natural world."

DISCOVER: Queen Elizabeth II – what will happen to her patronages and properties?

MORE: King Charles III's 'down to earth' wife Queen Consort Camilla is 'strength in the marriage' – exclusive

He added: "In times of loss, it is a comfort to honor those we miss through the work we do. I take great comfort then from the progress we are making to end the illegal wildlife trade."

Prince William delivered a poignant keynote speech

The dad-of-three later took to his official Instagram page to share a montage of clips from Tuesday's summit. Royal fans raced to the comment section to heap praise on the future King, with many drawing attention to his "incredible first speech."

"As always, William is at his best when speaking on a subject he is passionate about. It is not just the UK that is lucky to have him, he strives to improve the world for all its citizens," wrote one, whilst a second penned: "AMAZING!!!!! Seriously, I just cried. This is beautiful, aspirational and powerful."

The royal spoke to attendees

A third fan gushed: "Incredible first speech as The Prince of Wales," and a fourth noted: "The Prince of Wales is doing an amazing job."

Prince William's emotional speech comes after he starred alongside his wife Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in a stunning new portrait.

The royals were photographed in mourning clothes

The joint portrait was taken inside Buckingham Palace on the night before the Queen's state funeral. The four royals hosted numerous heads of state including U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Although in mourning, the royals looked perfectly poised as they beamed for the camera. The relaxed photo shows Charles posing with one hand in his pocket whilst using his other arm to comfort his wife.

William, meanwhile, can be seen standing by his father's side, gently supported by the Princess of Wales.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.