Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark share stunning photo to mark new milestone It's a special anniversary in Denmark

The Danish royal palace has shared a stunning new photo of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark to celebrate their 12.5 year wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

And the portrait is even more special as it was taken by their eight-year-old daughter Princess Athena.

The new picture shows Prince Joachim and Princess Marie hugging as they enjoy a walk in Paris, where the family moved to last year.

READ: King Felipe of Spain begins quarantine for COVID-19

Loading the player...

WATCH: The most romantic royal weddings of all time

In Denmark, married couples celebrate wedding anniversaries at the 12.5, 25 and 50-year marks, with the first known as the copper wedding anniversary.

Paris-born Marie married Prince Joachim at Møgeltønder Church in Denmark on 24 May 2008. The bride wore a lace wedding dress made by Spanish-Italian designer Arasa Morelli and was loaned a tiara from Queen Margrethe.

The couple have two children, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena, born in 2009 and 2012 respectively.

It seems that Princess Athena has a keen interest in photography, as the Danish palace previously released two photos of Prince Henrik taken by the young royal to mark her older brother's 11th birthday in May.

The new photo of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie was taken by Princess Athena

Prince Joachim also has two sons from his first marriage to Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg – Prince Nikolai, 21, and Prince Felix, 18.

The prince, 51, started his new role as Defense Attaché at the Danish Embassy in Paris in September, after undergoing emergency surgery in July.

MORE: The Danish royals share a rare glimpse inside their stunning summer residence

MORE: Crown Princess Mary gets fans talking with this one detail in her home office

The couple on their wedding day in 2008

Queen Margrethe's youngest son was discharged from hospital on 3 August, nine days after he underwent emergency surgery for a blood clot on his brain.

Prince Joachim stayed at the Danish royal family's French residence Château de Cayx in south west France during his recovery.

The royal is sixth-in-line to the Danish throne after his brother Crown Prince Frederik and his four children, Prince Christian, 15, Princess Isabella, 13, and nine-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.