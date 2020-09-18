Prince Joachim of Denmark starts new job following emergency surgery Princess Marie's husband was discharged from hospital in August

The Danish palace shared a new photo on Instagram of Prince Joachim back at work on Friday following emergency surgery in July.

The picture shows the prince, 51, in his office in his new role as Defense Attaché at the Danish Embassy in Paris.

Joachim, wearing a white shirt, smiles at the camera, as he sits in front of his desktop computer. A meeting area can be seen in front of his desk with a framed artwork on the wall.

READ: Crown Princess Mary gets fans talking with this one detail in her home office

Prince Joachim at his new desk

Queen Margrethe's youngest son was discharged from hospital on 3 August, nine days after he underwent emergency surgery for a blood clot on his brain.

At the time, the Danish royal palace shared the news in an official statement, revealing that Joachim was treated at the University Hospital of Toulouse.

Prince Joachim stayed at the Danish royal family's French residence Château de Cayx in south west France during his recovery. He was joined by wife Princess Marie and their children Prince Henrik, 11, and Princess Athena, eight.

MORE: Inside the royals' incredible home offices: Kate Middleton, the Queen & more

Joachim and Marie with their family

He has two sons from his first marriage to Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg – Prince Nikolai, 21, and Prince Felix, 18.

The Danish royals also released a sweet photograph of Joachim reunited with his older brother Crown Prince Frederik in France last month, following Joachim's hospital stay.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry meets Queen Margrethe in Copenhagen in 2017

Prince Joachim, Princess Marie and their children moved to Paris last summer so the prince could undertake military training.

The royal is sixth-in-line to the Danish throne after his brother Crown Prince Frederik and his four children, Prince Christian, 14, Princess Isabella, 13, and nine-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.