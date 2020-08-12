Denmark's royal brothers reunite following Prince Joachim's emergency brain surgery Crown Prince Frederik and Prince Joachim have been pictured together

The Danish royal family have released a poignant new photograph showing Crown Prince Frederik reuniting with his younger brother, Prince Joachim. The image shows the siblings together following Joachim's very recent hospital stay, during which he was forced to undergo emergency surgery after suffering a blood clot on his brain.

The snapshot shows Frederik, 52, and Joachim, 51, enjoying an alfresco breakfast together on the terrace of Chateau de Cayx in France. They are both dressed casually for their reunion, and are smiling for the camera in the candid photograph.

The accompanying caption reads: "HRH The Crown Prince returned home from France yesterday, where he has visited his brother, H.K.H. Prince Joachim, H.K.H. Princess Marie and the couple's two children at the Château de Cayx. Prince Joachim is still recovering well, but still needs peace around him."

Prince Joachim with his wife and children

Prince Joachim was discharged from hospital on 3 August, nine days after he underwent the emergency brain surgery. The Danish royal palace shared the news in an official statement, revealing that Joachim was treated at the University Hospital of Toulouse.

Château de Cayx is the Danish royal family's French residence

He is now recuperating at Château de Cayx, where he is staying with his wife Princess Marie and their two children, Prince Henrik, 11, and Princess Athena, eight. Joachim is also a father to two sons from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg – Prince Nikolai, 20, and Prince Felix, 18.

The beautiful 15th century Château de Cayx is located in the middle of the Cahors vineyards in south west France, and is the official French residence of the Danish royal family.

Queen Margrethe and her late husband Prince Henrik bought the chateau in 1974, and over the years lovingly restored and transformed the property, as well as re-establishing a prestigious winery stretching across close to 24 hectares of land.