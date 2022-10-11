Zara Phillips comforts 'tearful' Prince Harry in unearthed video

It is no hidden secret that Zara Tindall and Prince Harry share a special bond. Having grown up just a stone's throw away from each other, the royals established a lasting friendship from an early age.

And thanks to historic footage, it is clear to see that they forged a close connection when Prince Harry was just a baby. In the unearthed video, little Zara can be seen comforting her teary cousin after his Christening.

WATCH: Zara Phillips comforts a tearful Prince Harry in sweet video

The heartwarming clip shows the late Princess Diana cradling her youngest before calling out to little Zara. As the doting mother crouched down, Zara could be seen rushing over with excitement. In a bid to comfort the baby, the blonde toddler cooed over Harry and sweetly held his hands.

Zara looked barely recognisable with her headful of platinum blonde hair and choppy fringe. Dressed up for the special occasion, the youngster wore a navy and red pinafore-style dress. Prince Harry, meanwhile, was dressed in the traditional Honiton christening gown.

Prince Harry's Christening took place in 1984

Queen Victoria commissioned the gown for her first-born child, Victoria Adelaide Mary Louisa. Since its first use, the dress has been worn by 62 royal babies including the likes of George V, the late Queen and King Charles.

The endearing throwback clip comes after Zara made her first official outing since the Queen's state funeral. Back in September, the Olympic silver medallist took part in the Osberton International and Young Horse Championships.

Zara Tindall is an accomplished equestrian

The annual event is one of the most celebrated in the equestrian world, featuring dressage, cross country sections and show jumping. The 41-year-old opted to ride her gray horse Classical Euros Star as she competed in the events.

Zara is known for her love of horses, a trait which she shared with her late grandmother, and was something that helped strengthen her family bond with Her Majesty.

Speaking on his The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, Zara's husband Mike shared an insight into their shared love, as he explained: "Zara loved the Queen beyond everything else, their connection with horses, same with the Princess Royal, they had a real bond around that."

