Prince Harry and Zara Tindall share sweet moment after moving vigil

The Duke of Sussex and Zara Tindall displayed their close bond as they left the evening vigil for the Queen's coffin on Saturday.

Prince Harry was spotted linking his left arm with his cousin's right arm, as they followed the Prince of Wales through the doors at Westminster Hall.

No doubt, the pair would have supported one another following the emotional vigil for their late grandmother, as they also shared the same car.

WATCH: Royal grandchildren arrive for Queen's vigil

Prince William at the head of the coffin, with Prince Harry at the foot, both in the Blues and Royals No 1 uniform, stood with their heads bowed in her honour in sombre silence in the vast Westminster Hall.

Future king William was flanked at the corners by Zara and Peter Phillips.

Harry was between Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, with 18-year-old Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn – the Queen’s youngest grandchild who is just 14 – at the middle on either side of the coffin.

Harry and cousin Zara shared a car

The Queen's eight grandchildren have displayed their close bond at public events over the years, including royal weddings, Trooping the Colour and the London 2012 Olympics – where equestrian Zara won a silver medal in Team eventing.

Harry and his wife, Meghan, stepped back as senior royals in March 2020, but both returned to the UK for the first time together earlier this year at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen's eight grandchildren took part in the moving vigil

The Sussexes were pictured catching up with Zara and her older brother, Peter, outside St Paul's Cathedral following a thanksgiving service.

The royal grandchildren's spouses did not attend the vigil on Saturday, and only the Earl and Countess of Wessex were present to support their teenage children – Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn.

