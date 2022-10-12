The Queen's unbridled excitement over pet Corgi Dash revealed in unearthed video Her Majesty adored her furry companions

The late monarch became synonymous with Corgis throughout her 70-year reign. Her Majesty owned more than 30 Corgis in her lifetime and tolerated no less than the royal treatment for them.

From dog food prepared by royal chefs, to joining her on tours and even accompanying her for Earl Grey and biscuits in bed each morning, the Queen's pups were a valued part of her life.

WATCH: The Queen chats to Zara and Peter about new pup Dash

An unearthed video perfectly captures the late Queen's deep affection for her beloved furry companions. In the sweet clip captured during Prince Harry's Christening, the former head of state can be heard chatting to little Zara and Peter Phillips.

Updating the youngsters on her new royal pup, the Queen excitedly said: "It's called Dash! And you know the word you use when you're cross? Dash! It comes out frightfully well as a dog's name you see.”

The late monarch adored her Corgi clan

The late monarch delivered her pup update with an exuberant hand gesture – a candid glimpse of Her Majesty's vibrant personality rarely seen at official engagements.

At the time of her death, the Queen owned two Corgis - Muick and Sandy - and one Dorgi (a dachshund/corgi crossbreed), named Candy. Other much-loved royal Corgis include Susan, Willow, Holly, Vulcan, Dookie, Monty, Honey, Berry, Emma, and Linnet.

Queen Elizabeth II received her first pup aged 18

The Queen's father, King George VI, arguably sparked Elizabeth's obsession with Corgis after she was given her first pup Susan on her milestone 18th birthday in 1944. Their bond proved so strong that Her Majesty even snuck her four-legged friend on her honeymoon in 1947!

Following the Queen's heartbreaking death on 8 September, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson agreed to rehome Muick and Sandy. Speaking to The Telegraph, Sarah said that taking care of the late Queen's corgis is a "big honour".

She went on to add that the pups are "national treasures" who have been "taught well".

Sarah and her ex-husband Prince Andrew have rehomed Muick and Sandy

Along with another Corgi named Fergus, Muick was gifted to the Queen by Prince Andrew during lockdown last year. The royal bought his mother two new pups in an effort to distract her whilst Prince Philip was in hospital.

And when Fergus sadly passed in May 2021, the late monarch was reportedly left 'devastated'.

On what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, Prince Andrew is said to have bought his mother another puppy named Sandy to replace Fergus.

